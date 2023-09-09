News / Education / Employment News / WCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 875 vacancies of Trade Apprentice till September 16

WCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 875 vacancies of Trade Apprentice till September 16

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 09, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Western Coalfield Limited is recruiting for 815 vacancies of Trade Apprentice. Apply by September 16 on westerncoal.in.

Western Coalfield Limited has invited applications for 815 vacancies of Trade Apprentice. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at westerncoal.in.

Western Coalfield Limited Invites Applications for 815 Trade Apprentice Vacancies, Apply by September 16
Western Coalfield Limited Invites Applications for 815 Trade Apprentice Vacancies, Apply by September 16

WCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 875 vacancies of which 815 vacancies are for the post of ITI passed trade apprentice and 60 vacancies are for the fresher trade apprentice.

WCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years.

WCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.westerncoal.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apprentice tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link under “Notification for inviting applications for Trade Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961”

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out