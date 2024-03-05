West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024: 10255 posts notified, apply from March 7

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has notified applications for the post of Constables in the West Bengal Police. The applictaion process will commence on March 7, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at prb.wb.gov.in. WBPRB announces 10255 Constable vacancies in West Bengal Police

Candidates can edit their applications from April 8 to April 14.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10255 constable posts in West Bengal Police.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should not be under 18 years old and not more than 30 years old as on January 1, 2024.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹170 for applicants from all categories (except SC/ST applicants from West Bengal alone), while the SC/ST applicant fee is ₹20.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on a Written Examination followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and an Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The candidate must have passed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's Madhyamik Examination or an equivalent.

In case of any difficulties in applying form, the candidates can (Contact No. 7044108689 & 7044109346) during office hours (10 AM to 05:30 PM) from Monday to Friday and 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on Saturdays (except Govt. Holidays) or through e-mail (wbprbonline@applythrunet.co.in).