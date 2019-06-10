English Honours is top choice for DU aspirants

It will be tough to get a BA English (Hons) seat in Delhi University (DU) this year as the varsity received its highest number of applications yet for the course.

Of the 1.7 lakh paid applications received by the university till Sunday evening, at least 92,346 were for BA English (Hons), followed by BA Political Science (Hons) and BA (programme). Candidates are free to apply in as many courses as they want while filling online application forms for DU.

Last year too, the highest number of applications the varsity had received – 1.26 lakh – were for BA English (Hons).

“The number of applications received is directly related to the cut-off. There is a high possibility that the cut-off for BA English (Hons) will be higher this year,” said an official, not authorised to speak to the media. Last year, in the first list, the highest cut-off for BA English (Hons) was in Hindu College at 98%.

The varsity offers around 2,500 seats for the course in 46 colleges. This means that with 92,346 applications in, around 36 candidates are competing for one seat.

The BA Political Science (Hons) has emerged as the second most popular course among aspirants this year.

At least 83,504 students have applied for the course as of now. The university offers around 3,000 seats for the course in 45 of its colleges. Last year, the highest cut-off for the course was at 97.75% in Lady Shri Ram College.

Over the last few years, the BA (programme) has gained popularity among DU aspirants. The highest cut-off for the course last year was 98.75%. With 80,967 hopefuls, the course has received third highest number of applications at DU this year.

The varsity offers approximately 11,370 seats for the course in 53 of its colleges.

“A major reason behind the BA (programme) gaining popularity is the diversity of the course. Students get to learn multiple subjects as part of the course, which results in more job opportunities. Also, students have more options when choosing post graduation courses,” said Purnima Roy, faculty member at Miranda House College and a former coordinator of the course in DU.

The fourth and fifth popular courses among aspirants are BA Economics (Hons) and BA History (Hons), with at least 80,277 and 76,635 applications, respectively. The varsity offers around 2,400 seats for BA Economics (Hons) and 2,300 seats for BA (Hons) History.

Incidentally, there is no science course among the five most sought-after courses this year, as of yet.

Explaining the possible reason behind the trend, Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, said “lack of further opportunities” have caused students’ interest to dwindle in traditional science courses such as Bsc in the last few years.

“It’s high time the approach to the way we offer science courses at DU is changed. We need to include more research and application based syllabi. As of now, there are very few career options left after pursuing the traditional BSc courses, which is why there is a lack of interest for these courses among students,” he said.

The list of the most applied-for courses could change as the application process is still on, a member of the university’s admission committee said. The last day of online application is June 14.

“However, there will not be much of a difference as the gap between number of applications received for these five courses, compared to the others, is huge. These five are likely to be the most sought-after courses in this admission season,” said the member, not authorised to speak to the media.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 07:31 IST