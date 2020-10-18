e-paper
Home / Education / ESIC Recruitment 2020: 39 teaching vacancies on offer, walk-in interview on October 23

ESIC Recruitment 2020: 39 teaching vacancies on offer, walk-in interview on October 23

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on October 23, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 09:25 IST
ESIC Recruitment 2020.
ESIC Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Gulbarga has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor/Associate Professor in various departments on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on October 23, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 vacancies, out of which, 27 vacancies are for Assistant Professor and 12 for Associate Professor.

Salary:

Assistant Professor: Rs 92,000 per month

Associate Professor: Rs 1,06,000 per month

How to apply:

Candidates can walk-in and register for interview from 9am to 11am on October 23, 2020. Registration will be closed at 11am. Application forms are enclosed with the official notification.

Documents required:

Candidates are advised to bring the following original as well as self-attested documents along with them on the date of interview:

SSC or class 10th certificate as proof of age

MBBS certificate

PG degree certificate

Registration with State Medical Council

Caste certificate issued by the competent authority

Experience certificate

Proof of ID

2 passport size photograph

Other documents/Publications as per MCI criteria for faculty appointment

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

