Agniveer CEE result 2025 announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, direct link here

Agniveer 2025 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) result for Agniveer recruitment 2025. Candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer result on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The direct link is given below. Agniveer CEE result 2025 Live updates Agniveer CEE result 2025 announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link

The written examination for this recruitment drive was held from June 30 to July 10. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

How to check Agniveer result 2025

To check the Agniveer result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 link for your region

3. Enter your login details, if required.

4. Download the result page and check your selection status.

The exam was objective-type and used multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates needed to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, depending on the application category.

To find out details about the next stage of the selection process, shortlisted candidates should visit the official website regularly.