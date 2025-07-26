Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Agniveer CEE result 2025 announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 03:07 pm IST

Candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer result on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Agniveer 2025 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) result for Agniveer recruitment 2025. Candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer result on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The direct link is given below. Agniveer CEE result 2025 Live updates

Agniveer CEE result 2025 announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Agniveer CEE result 2025 announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link

The written examination for this recruitment drive was held from June 30 to July 10. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

How to check Agniveer result 2025

To check the Agniveer result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 link for your region

3. Enter your login details, if required.

4. Download the result page and check your selection status.

The exam was objective-type and used multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates needed to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, depending on the application category.

To find out details about the next stage of the selection process, shortlisted candidates should visit the official website regularly.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Agniveer CEE result 2025 announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On