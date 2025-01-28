AIBE 19 Result News LIVE: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when out
AIBE 19 Result News LIVE: The Bar Council of India is yet to release AIBE 19 result on the official website. When released, candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX can check the results on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.
The experts will check the candidates' objections, and if a candidate's objection is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that, and theresult will be prepared accordingly.
The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled Candidates. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key and more.
Website to check AIBE 19 final answer key
The AIBE 19 final answer key will be available to candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 19 final answer key details
The AIBE 19 final answer key has not been released yet. When released, it can be downloaded from the official website of AIBE.
About AIBE 19 mismatched QP booklet numbers
The official website reads, "This is to inform you that during the AIBE-XIX examination, some instances of mismatched QP Booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers have been reported. Please be assured that your result will be evaluated based on the QuestionPaper set code provided during the examination which you filled in your handwriting on the OMR answer sheet. There is no need to worry about any mismatch between the QP booklet number and OMR answer sheet serial number. We request all candidates to remain calm and rest assured that this issue will not affect the evaluation of your results."
Website to check for AIBE 19 result
allindiabarexamination.com
How to check AIBE 19 result when announced?
1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
What is AIBE 19 passing criteria?
The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled Candidates.
When will final answer key release?
The experts will check the candidates' objections, and if a candidate's objection is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that, and theresult will be prepared accordingly.
Know about provisional answer key and objection window
The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.
When was AIBE 19 exam held?
The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects.
Where to check AIBE 19 result when out?
When released, candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX can check the results on the official website of AIBE at at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 19 result 2024 not out yet
The Bar Council of India is yet to release AIBE 19 result on the official website.