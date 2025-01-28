AIBE 19 Result News LIVE: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when out

AIBE 19 Result News LIVE: The Bar Council of India is yet to release AIBE 19 result on the official website. When released, candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX can check the results on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects....Read More

The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The experts will check the candidates' objections, and if a candidate's objection is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that, and theresult will be prepared accordingly.

The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled Candidates. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key and more.