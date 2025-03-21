AIBE 19 Result 2024 out at allindiabarexamination.com, here's direct link to check

The Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 19 Result 2024 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the All India Bar Examination results can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The All India Bar Examination provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024.

About the exam:

The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates had to attempt 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

About the answer key:

The All India Bar Examination provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the result.

Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

