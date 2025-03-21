Menu Explore
AIBE 19 Result 2024 out at allindiabarexamination.com, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 21, 2025 07:41 PM IST

The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates had to attempt 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

The Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 19 Result 2024 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the All India Bar Examination results can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Examination provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024.
About the exam:

Direct Link to check AIBE 19 Result 2024

About the answer key:

The All India Bar Examination provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D.

Also Read: RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025: Registration for 53749 begins today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the result.

Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: India Post GDS January Merit List 2025: Gramik Dak Sevak results declared at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, links here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On