AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination results when out

AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check results when announced

AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: The Bar Council of India has not yet announced AIBE 19 Result 2024. The All India Bar Examination results, when declared, will be available to candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects....Read More

The All India Bar Examination provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The experts verified the objections, and if a candidate's objection was deemed valid, ₹500/—was refunded to the candidate.

The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D.

Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates.