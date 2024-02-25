AISSEE 2024 answer key released; know how to check Sainik School answer key, OMR sheet and recorded responses

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued the AISSEE 2024 Answer Key on the official website today, February 25. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) can download the answer key from the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. AISSEE 2024 Answer Key out, challenge available till Feb 27 on official website

The NTA stated in an official statement that the AISSEE 2024 preliminary answer keys will be accessible until 5:30 p.m. on February 27, 2024.

AISSEE 2024 answer key challenge link

Applicants can view the preliminary answer keys by logging into the website with their date of birth and application number.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling out an online application form only and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged.

Candidates can also make representation against the recorded response by paying the processing dee of 100 per response challenged.

NTA Sainik School Answer Key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on “Display of OMR Answer Sheets, Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of AISSEE-2024”

A new page will open where candidates must click on the AISSEE answer key link.

Key in your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

“Click to View/Challenge Answer Key”

Check the answer key

Raise objections, if any.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.