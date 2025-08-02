AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC final keys out, results expected next on apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Result 2025 News: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to announce the AP DSC 2025 result soon. When announced, candidates can check the Mega DSC recruitment examination 2025 results on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC result 2025 live updates. AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC final keys out, results next(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The recruitment examination was conducted from June 6 to July 6, 2025.

As per the examination schedule, the AP MEGA DSC initial answer key was released on the second day after the last exam. Candidates were given a seven-day window to raise objections to the initial answer key, if any.

The schedule further mentioned that the AP DSC result will be announced on the seventh day after the release of the final answer key.

Through this recruitment drive, the department aims to fill up 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC result 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Mega DSC result when announced:

Go to the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

On the home page, click on the AP DSC 2025 result link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check and download the result.

For more information, candidates can visit the AP DSC official website.