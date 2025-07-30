AP DSC Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Mega DSC result when out

AP DSC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download the Mega DSC results when out. (HT file)

AP DSC Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, is expected to release the results of the MEGA DSC recruitment examination 2025 in due course. When out, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in....Read More

The recruitment examination was conducted on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The department has also released the provisional answer keys, and is expected to release the final answer key next.

The AP MEGA DSC initial answer key was released on the second day after the last exam. Whereas the AP DSC final answer key 2025 was scheduled to be out seven days from the last date of receiving the objections.

In addition, the result announcement was scheduled for the seventh day after the release of the final answer key.

Through this recruitment drive, the DSE AP aims to fill up 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Mega DSC result when out:

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP DSC result. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check and download the result.

Follow the blog for latest updates on AP DSC results, direct link and more.