AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET rank cards likely today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Results 2024 LIVE: Lakhs of students waiting for the AP EAPCET/EAMCET results are likely to get their rank cards today, June 11. As reported in a local newspaper, JNTU Kakinada will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2024) result at 4 pm. Once announced, students can go to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and check their results and rank cards. They need to use the exam registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials....Read More
The council will announce the AP EAMCET cut-off marks, names of stream-wise toppers and other details along with the results.
This year, 3,62,851 candidates were registered for the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture entrance test and 3,39,139 took the test. Of the total candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,58,373 were registered for Engineering and the remaining 80,766 were for Agriculture and Pharmacy, the report stated.
JNTU Kakinada, who conducted the exam on behalf of the APSCHE, has prepared the result and ranks by giving 75 per cent weightage to the entrance test marks and 25 per cent to the Intermediate examination.
The AP EAMCET entrance test for Engineering was conducted from May 18 to 23. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exam took place on May 16 and 17. The answer key was released on May 23 for AP and on May 25 for Engineering.
List of courses offered
The EAPCET examination is held for admission to these courses-
- Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agri. Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology)
- B.Sc. ( Ag)/ B.Sc. ( Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H /B.F.Sc.
- B.Pharmcy and Pharma. D.
- B.Sc.(Nursing)
Last year's Agriculture toppers
Here is the list of AP EAPCET toppers from last year:
BURUGUPALLI SATYA RAJA JASWANTH
BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI
KONNI RAJ KUMAR
VALETI SAI ABHINAV
DURGEMPUDI KARTHIKEYA REDDY
RAJESHWARI KUCHURU
TADDI SAI VENKAT YASWANTH NAIDU
GUDIPUDI KEERTHI
POTNURU ASHISH
DERANGULA ABHIJITH SAI
Last year's toppers and their marks
Here is the list of last year's EAMCET toppers in Engineering and their normalised marks-
CHALLA UMESH VARUN (158.0313)
BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY (157.2624)
NANDIPATI SAI DURGA REDDY (155.2980)
CHINTHAPARTHI BABU SUJAN REDDY( 155.6847)
DUGGINENI VENKATA YUGESH (154.6556)
ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM (153.9792)
YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY (154.6274)
MEDAPURAM LAKSHMINARASIMHA MADHAV BHARDWAJ (153.1448)
PINNU SHASANK REDDY (152.8847)
M SREEKANTH (152.8447)
Toppers' list will be shared
The APSCHE will announce the Engineering and Pharmacy, Agriculture (AP) stream toppers along with the result. The names of the top rank holders and their marks will be shared in the result notice.
Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy results together
The APSCHE will announce results of both streams – Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) – together. The result is likely to be declared at 4 pm today.
Over 3.39 lakh students appeared for EAPCET
This year, 3,39,139 candidates appeared for the EAPCET exam, of whom 2,58,373 were for Engineering and 80,766 were for Agriculture and Pharmacy.
What login details are required to check EAMCET results?
The EAPCET result can be checked using the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
Follow these steps to download the AP EAMCET rank cards
These are the steps to follow-
- Go to the APSCHE website: On your phone's internet browser, type the URL: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. It will lead you to the council's website.
- Open the EAPCET exam page: On the home page of the APSCHE website, click on the EAPCET tab and go to the exam page.
- Find the result link: Look for the EAPCET 2024 rank card download link and open it.
- Provide login details: Enter the requested login information and submit.
- Check your result: Afrer logging in, the rank card will be displayed. Check and download it.
Where to get rank cards of EAPCET
EAPCET rank cards, when released, will be available on the council's website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh EAPCET result date and time
JNTU Kakinada is expected to declare the AP EAMCET results today, June 11. The expected time for the declaration of result is 4 pm.