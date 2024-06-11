AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET rank cards likely today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Results 2024 LIVE: Lakhs of students waiting for the AP EAPCET/EAMCET results are likely to get their rank cards today, June 11. As reported in a local newspaper, JNTU Kakinada will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2024) result at 4 pm. Once announced, students can go to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and check their results and rank cards. They need to use the exam registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials....Read More

The council will announce the AP EAMCET cut-off marks, names of stream-wise toppers and other details along with the results.

This year, 3,62,851 candidates were registered for the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture entrance test and 3,39,139 took the test. Of the total candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,58,373 were registered for Engineering and the remaining 80,766 were for Agriculture and Pharmacy, the report stated.

JNTU Kakinada, who conducted the exam on behalf of the APSCHE, has prepared the result and ranks by giving 75 per cent weightage to the entrance test marks and 25 per cent to the Intermediate examination.

The AP EAMCET entrance test for Engineering was conducted from May 18 to 23. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exam took place on May 16 and 17. The answer key was released on May 23 for AP and on May 25 for Engineering.

Check the latest updates on AP EAMCET result 2024 below.