AP EAPCET 2022: Final seat allotment result out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result released. Candidates can download the final seat allotment result on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates can download the final seat allotment result by using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Last date for self reporting and reporting at the colleges on or before October 31.

Here's the direct link to check AP EAPCET 2022 final seat allotment result

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check final seat allotment result

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Final Phase Allotment letter and Self reporting”

Key in your log in details

Your final seat allotment result will be displayed in the screen

Check and keep the copy of the me for future reference.