AP ECET results, final answer key 2021 to be out on Oct 1, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:46 PM IST

AP ECET results, final answer key 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur will announce the AP ECET 2021 result on Friday, October 1. Candidates who have appeared for the AP CET 2021 examination can check their results through the official website of AP ECET at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2021 examination was conducted on September 19. The provisional answer keys were released on September 20 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 23.

How to check AP ECET results 2021:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the AP ECET 2021 result

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP ECET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

