AP ICET result 2022 announced at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, know how to check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the result for AP ICET 2022 on August 8, 2022. Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

APSCHE has published both results and rank cards for the students who appeared in the exam.

The AP ICET exam 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022 in 2 sessions by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of higher education.

AP ICET is conducted for admitting students into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses.

The answer key was published on July 27, 2022.

Qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance test is 25% i.e 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. However, for candidates belonging to Schedule castes and scheduled tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AP ICET tab

Click on results/download rank card

Key in your details including registration number, ICET hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on “view rank card/result”

AP ICET result 2022 will appear on your screen

Check and save for future purposes