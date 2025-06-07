AP Inter Supply Result 2025 released, here's how to check BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year scores at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Students who took the advanced supplementary exam for 1st year as well as 2nd year can download their results from the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates AP Inter Supply Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year scores at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. (Representative image/Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

Candidates can check their results by entering details like their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name.

AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results

AP Supplementary Results 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can check the BIEAP IPASE result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check IPASE 2025 result. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh conducted the IPASE May 2025 theory examination from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second session was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

It may also be mentioned here that the results of regular AP Inter Examinations 2025 was declared on April 12, 2025. The first-year exams was held from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the second-year exam was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

For more related details, students can visit the official website of BIEAP.