AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results declared resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link here
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The results of BIEAP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 for 1st and 2nd year is declared. The direct link is given here.
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP Inter Supply Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am today. Direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 2025 Results...Read More
Candidates who have appeared for the 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Apart from the website, the appeared students can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra whatsapp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.
To check the results, candidates will require their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name.
The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Whereas the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How many marks needed to pass IPASE?
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: To pass the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd-year supplementary examination, candidates must score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject. Candidates who score below this will be considered fail again.
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How many marks needed for an A grade?
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: To get the A grade, candidates must score at least 81 marks in a subject. A1 score between 91-100 marks means A1 and a score between 81-90 means A2 grade.
B1: 71-80 mark
B2: 61-70 marks
C1: 51-60 marks
C2: 41-50 marks.
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Number of students failed 1st, 2nd year exams
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 70509 candidates failed 2nd year exams and 144,316 candidates failed 1st year exams.
