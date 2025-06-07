Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi370C
Saturday, June 7, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results declared resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link here

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 7, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The results of BIEAP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 for 1st and 2nd year is declared. The direct link is given here. 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 will be out shortly.
    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 will be out shortly.

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP Inter Supply Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am today. Direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 2025 Results...Read More

    Candidates who have appeared for the 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Apart from the website, the appeared students can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra whatsapp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

    To check the results, candidates will require their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name.

    The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Whereas the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 7, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Direct link shared

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check results has been shared above

    June 7, 2025 11:05 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Results declared

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: The AP Inter supply results are declared. 

    June 7, 2025 10:58 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Few minutes remaining

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: The AP Inter Supply results will be out in a few minutes from now. 

    June 7, 2025 10:54 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Exam dates

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was held from May 12 to May 20, 2025.

    June 7, 2025 10:52 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Keep official website open

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Students are advised to keep the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in open.

    June 7, 2025 10:50 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: How to download when results are out

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Students will be able to check their BIEAP IPASE 2025 results by following the steps mentioned below: 

    Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

    On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result 2025 for 1st year or 2nd year as required.

    Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

    Check your result displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    June 7, 2025 10:46 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: WhatsApp number to check results

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Students will be able to access the results on whatsapp number at 9552300009. They will have to send a ‘Hi’ message. 

    June 7, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Checklist of details to be kept ready

    AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Live: Students must keep their IPASE May 2025 roll number ready to check the result. 

    June 7, 2025 10:31 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: 30 minutes to go

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The BIEAP IPASE 2025 results will be released in 30 minutes. 

    June 7, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Website to check result

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results will be released on the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

    June 7, 2025 10:12 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: IPASE Exam was held in two sessions

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The BIEAP IPASE examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    June 7, 2025 10:03 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: One hour to go

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The BIEAP IPASE Results 2025 will be out in an hour from now.

    June 7, 2025 9:51 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: About examination dates 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025.

    June 7, 2025 9:41 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: These are the details required to check results 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Candidates will require their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name to check results when out. 

    June 7, 2025 9:32 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How to check results on WhatsApp

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Students will be able to access the results when released by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra whatsapp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

    June 7, 2025 9:23 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Details required

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Candidates should keep details like their roll number ready to check their results when out. 

    June 7, 2025 9:14 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Result timing

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The AP Inter Supplementary results will be declared at 11 AM today.

    June 7, 2025 9:05 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Where to check results on mobile?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The AP Inter supply result when announced can also be checked on WhatsApp. To check the results on mobile, candidates will have to send a 'Hi' message to the Mana Mitra Whatsapp number at 9552300009.

    June 7, 2025 9:01 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Details to be available on marks memo

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: BIEAP IPASE mark sheet will have these details:

    • Name of the student

    • AP Inter Hall ticket number

    • Marks secured (overall)

    • Subject-wise grades

    • Result status

    June 7, 2025 8:59 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: 2 hours to go 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The BIEAP IPASE results for 1st and 2nd year examination will be announced in the next two hours. The results will be available to candidates at 11 am today. 

    June 7, 2025 8:56 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How many marks needed to pass IPASE?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: To pass the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd-year supplementary examination, candidates must score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject. Candidates who score below this will be considered fail again. 

    June 7, 2025 8:52 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How to check BIEAP IPASE results on mobile?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: BIEAP Inter Supply Results 2025 can be checked on mobile by following the steps given here.

    • Open the internet browser on your mobile

    • Type the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

    • On the homepage, click on the result link

    • A new page will be displayed on the screen

    • Key in your credentials and log in

    • Your result will be displayed on the screen

    June 7, 2025 8:50 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: List of official websites 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The official website of the AP Inter supply result is given here.

    resultsbie.ap.gov.in

    bie.ap.gov.in

    June 7, 2025 8:47 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How many marks needed for an A grade?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: To get the A grade, candidates must score at least 81 marks in a subject. A1 score between 91-100 marks means A1 and a score between 81-90 means A2 grade.

    B1: 71-80 mark

    B2: 61-70 marks

    C1: 51-60 marks

    C2: 41-50 marks.

    June 7, 2025 8:45 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Keep your hall ticket ready to check marks

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Keep your AP Inter supply hall ticket number ready. You will need this information to check the marks online. You can only check the marks memo today. Certificates will be issued later.

    June 7, 2025 8:43 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Check result on WhatsApp

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: For added convenience, the result can also be accessed by sending a 'Hi' message to the Mana Mitra Whatsapp number at 9552300009.

    June 7, 2025 8:40 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Official website to check results 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 supplementary examinations can check the AP Inter results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

    June 7, 2025 8:37 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: How to check supplementary results?

    Go to the BIEAP website for results: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

    Open the IPE 1st or 2nd year supplementary result 2025 page, as required.

    Enter your hall ticket number to log in.

    Check your Inter result.

    Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    June 7, 2025 8:34 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: When was main exam results declared?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results was announced on April 12, 2025. 

    June 7, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Who appeared for supply exams?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Students who have failed subjects and who wanted improvement of marks appeared for the supplementary exam. 

    June 7, 2025 8:29 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: When was practical exams held?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Whereas the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

    June 7, 2025 8:27 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Shift wise exam details 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    June 7, 2025 8:24 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Number of students failed 1st, 2nd year exams 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 70509 candidates failed 2nd year exams and 144,316 candidates failed 1st year exams. 

    June 7, 2025 8:21 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions.

    June 7, 2025 8:19 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Details required to check results 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: To check the results, candidates will require their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name.

    June 7, 2025 8:17 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Get results on whatsapp 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Apart from the website, the appeared students can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra whatsapp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

    June 7, 2025 8:14 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Website to check for 1st, 2nd year results

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination can check the results when declared on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

    June 7, 2025 8:11 AM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: Date and time 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Date: June 7 

    AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Time: 11 am 

    News education board exams AP Inter Supply Result 2025 Live: BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results declared resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes