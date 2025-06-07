Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2025 11:00 AM IST

AP Inter Supply Result 2025 has been declared. Students can click on the direct link given below to check the BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  Students who appeared in the advanced supplementary exam for 1st year and 2nd year can now check and download their results from the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates

AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check result here(Hindustan Times)
AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check result here(Hindustan Times)

Candidates will have to enter details like their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name to check their results.

Direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 1st year, 2nd year results 2025

The board had conducted the IPASE May 2025 theory examination from May 12 to May 20, 2025, in two sessions. The first session was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Following this, the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

Prior to this, the results of regular AP Inter Examinations 2025 was declared on April 12, 2025. 

AP Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IPASE result 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result 2025 for 1st year or 2nd year as required.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of BIEAP. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On