AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd year results

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the advanced supplementary exam for 1st year and 2nd year can now check and download their results from the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates AP Inter Supply Result 2025 declared, direct link to check result here(Hindustan Times)

Candidates will have to enter details like their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name to check their results.

The board had conducted the IPASE May 2025 theory examination from May 12 to May 20, 2025, in two sessions. The first session was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Following this, the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

Prior to this, the results of regular AP Inter Examinations 2025 was declared on April 12, 2025.

AP Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IPASE result 2025:

Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result 2025 for 1st year or 2nd year as required. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of BIEAP.