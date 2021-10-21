AP LAWCET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for result and score card
- AP LAWCET results 2021: Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021results have been declared.
AP LAWCET results 2021: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has released the results of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results along with the score card on the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.
The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET were held on September 22.
The AP LAWCET and PGLCET was conducted for candidates seeking admission into regular LLB course (3 Years & 5 Years) & LLM. Course (2 years) for the academic year 2021-22.
Direct link to check AP LAWCET-2021 results
Direct link to download AP LAWCET-2021 rank card
AP LAWCET/ AP PGLCET result 2021: How to check
Visit the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in
Click on the ‘AP LAWCET 2021’ tab available on the homepage
Click on results link
Enter registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number
Click on 'View Result' link
The result will appear on the screen
Download the result and take its print out for future use