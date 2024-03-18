AP TET Results 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Andhra Pradesh TET result date

AP TET February Result 2024 Live Updates: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) held in February 2024 are expected soon. The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will announce it on aptet.apcfss.in. The final answer keys of all subjects have been published. Direct link to check AP TET result 2024 (not announced yet)...Read More

Originally, AP TET results were scheduled for March 14, but as of now, the scorecard download link is not available on the exam website.

The APTET exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys were released ahead of the final answer key.

For any assistance while accessing the website, call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997. These helpline numbers remain functional between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on working days.

