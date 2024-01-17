APSC CCE 2022 final result released, direct link here to check list of qualified candidates

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive Exam 2022 final result today, January 17. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the APSC CCE 2022 final results through the official website at apsc.nic.in. APSC releases final result of Combined Competitive Exam 2022

Rasika Islam secured first place in Assam Civil Service. Dixit Das came second and Bithopi Gogoi came third.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2023 application begins, check notice

The Commission interviewed candidates between 16 January 2023 and 03 January 2024. 86 candidates have qualified for the Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade), 65 candidates have qualified for the Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade), and 415 candidates have qualified for the Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service). The detailed list of qualified candidates is mentioned below.

APSC Combined Competitive Exam 2022 final result released: How to check

To check the APSC Combined Competitive Exam final result 2022 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Final Result CCE 2022

A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take print out for future reference.