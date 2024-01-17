APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2023 application begins, check notice

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the applictaion process for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023, today January 17. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates can submit the application fee by February 8. Assam Public Service Commission starts application process for Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023

According to the notification, the APSC Combines Competitive Preliminary examination will be conducted on March 17 and the main examination will be conducted on June/July 2024.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 235 vacancies in various organisations.

Age limit: Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 38 years on January 1, 2023.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates will based on the Preliminary examination (Objective type) and the main written examination ( written& interview).

APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click the apply link for “Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Fill out the applictaion form.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.