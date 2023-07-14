Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the group I services main examination result 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. APSSC Group 1 Main service exam result out at psc.ap.gov.in, check list here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Group-I Services (General/Limited) recruitment main (Written) examination was held from June 3 to June 10 (apart from June 4) in 10 District centres.

The interview for the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 2, 2023, at the Office of the Commission, located at the New HOD'S Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010.

Direct link here

APSSC Group 1 Main service exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result Notification of the Candidates Shortlisted for oral test (Interview) - Group-I Services - Notification No.28/2022 - (Published on 14/07/2023)”

A list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

