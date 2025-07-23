Army Agniveer 2025 Result News Live: How, where to check results when out

Army Agniveer 2025 Result News Live: Indian Army has not yet released Army Agniveer 2025 Result. When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for Common Entrance Examination can check the results on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The common entrance examination was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The examination was held in 13 languages which includes English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese...Read More

The online test was objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). As per category of application the candidates were required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.