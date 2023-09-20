Assam DElEd Result 2023 Live: SCERT PET results releasing today

Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT Assam will declare Assam DElEd PET 2023 result today, September 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Entry Test can check the result through the official site of SCERT Assam at scertpet.co.in. assam deled result 2023 live updates: scert assam deled pet results, direct link at scertpet.co.in

The Pre Entry Test 2023 was conducted on September 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

After declaration of district wise result with score & category wise rank, online counseling will be held where candidates will have to mandatorily give their preferences of TEIs where he/she intends to study. However, candidates will be allotted in their preferred TEI based on their score and category.

This exam is conducted for admission into 2 year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course for the session 2023-25. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, counselling details and more.