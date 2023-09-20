News / Education / Exam Results / Assam DElEd Result 2023 Live: SCERT PET results releasing today
Assam DElEd Result 2023 Live: SCERT PET results releasing today

Sep 20, 2023 03:14 PM IST
Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live Updates: SCERT PET results releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT Assam will declare Assam DElEd PET 2023 result today, September 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Entry Test can check the result through the official site of SCERT Assam at scertpet.co.in. 

The Pre Entry Test 2023 was conducted on September 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. 

After declaration of district wise result with score & category wise rank, online counseling will be held where candidates will have to mandatorily give their preferences of TEIs where he/she intends to study. However, candidates will be allotted in their preferred TEI based on their score and category.

This exam is conducted for admission into 2 year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course for the session 2023-25. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, counselling details and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2023 03:14 PM IST

    Assam DElEd entrance result: What's next?

    Next, selected candidates have to participate in the online counselling process. The schedule is available on the website.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    Assam DElEd Result: Steps to check marks 

    Go to the examination website, scertpet.co.in.

    Open the link to check DElEd PET results.

    Key in your credentials and login.

    Check and download the result.

    For future uses, save a copy of your scorecard.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    Assam DElEd Result 2023: When and where to check 

    Assam DElEd Result 2023 will be announced on September 20, 2023. The time of release of result has not been shared by the Council. The result can be checked by candidates on the official link - scertpet.co.in.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result: Selection process

    The candidates will have to appear in the Pre-Entry Test (PET)-2023 of 100 marks comprising of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). District wise Merit list of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in Pre-Entry Test (PET) by the candidates. Total Intake Capacity for conducting the course is 4200.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:29 PM IST

    Assam DElEd PET Result Live Updates: List of websites 

    scertpet.co.in

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    SCERT Deled result 2023: Course details 

    The course will be of 2-year duration consisting of 4 semesters.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    SCERT PET result 2023: Login credentials 

    Registered number 

    Date of Birth

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:15 PM IST

    Deled result 2023: Registration dates 

    Opening date: July 25, 2023 

    Closing date: August 22, 2023 

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    Assam D.El.Ed PET 2023: District wise merit list to be prepared

    Admission will be open for each Teacher Education Institute (i.e. DIET, CTE, Normal School, BTC and Private Institutes). District wise merit list will be prepared and allotment will be made in Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) in the districts as per merit and availability of seats. In each district there will be reservation of 30% of total seats for candidates having Science stream and 70% of total seats for Arts & other streams.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    Assam D.El.Ed PET Result: Counselling dates 

    Result of seat allotment for the first round of admissions will be declared on October 3 and physical admission with document verification will be done at the allotted institutes from October 4 to 5.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    Assam D.El.Ed PET Result 2023: Know about the exam 

    This exam is conducted for admission into 2 year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course for the session 2023-25.

  • Sep 20, 2023 02:03 PM IST

    Assam DElEd Result: About counselling details 

    After declaration of district wise result with score & category wise rank, online counseling will be held where candidates will have to mandatorily give their preferences of TEIs where he/she intends to study. However, candidates will be allotted in their preferred TEI based on their score and category.

  • Sep 20, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    Assam DElEd PET 2023 Result: What after results are out?

    After results, online counselling will be done from September 22 to 28.

  • Sep 20, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    Assam DElEd Result: When was exam conducted?

    The Pre Entry Test 2023 was conducted on September 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

  • Sep 20, 2023 01:53 PM IST

    Assam DElEd Result 2023: How to check scores 

    Go to the examination website, scertpet.co.in.

    Open the link to check DElEd PET results.

    Key in your credentials and login.

    Check and download the result.

    For future uses, save a copy of your scorecard.

  • Sep 20, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result: Where to check 

    SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result will be announced today, September 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Entry Test can check the result through the official site of SCERT Assam at scertpet.co.in.

  • Sep 20, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    Assam DElEd PET Result: Date and Time 

    Date: September 20, 2023

    Time: Not known

