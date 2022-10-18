Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: Grade 4 results today, CM confirms

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will announce direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today, October 18. Once announced Assam direct recruitment results 2022 will be available on sebaonline.org. The result date was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The ongoing direct recruitment drive is to fill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts

Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result

Go to the official website atsebaonline.org.

On the home page, click on the link for gGrade 4 results 2022.

Enter your log in details.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.