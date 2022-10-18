Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: Grade 4 results today, CM confirms
Live

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: Grade 4 results today, CM confirms

exam results
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live Updates: SLRC will announce Grade 4 results on sebaonline.org.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: Grade 4 results on sebaonline.org
Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: Grade 4 results on sebaonline.org(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
ByHT Education Desk
Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will announce direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today, October 18. Once announced Assam direct recruitment results 2022 will be available on sebaonline.org. The result date was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

The ongoing direct recruitment drive is to fill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts

Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result

Go to the official website atsebaonline.org.

On the home page, click on the link for gGrade 4 results 2022.

Enter your log in details.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 18, 2022 08:33 AM IST

    Sebaonline.org: Official website not opening

    The official website for Assam SLRC grade 4 result, sebaonline.org, is not responding. Candidates can check all the latest updates here.

  • Oct 18, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    Where to check Assam direct recruitment result

    Candidates can check results on sebaonline.org, when it is available. 

  • Oct 18, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Assam direct recruitment result 2022 grade 4 today

    Assam SLRC will announce direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today, October 18.

education news assam sarkari naukri + 1 more

