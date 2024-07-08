Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link to check result here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU has declared Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official website of LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024 declared, direct link to check result here

The entrance examination was conducted on June 25, 2024. The examination duration was for 2 hours – from 11 am to 1 pm and candidates had to answer 120 multiple choice questions.

The provisional answer key was released on June 26, 2024 and the objection window was closed on June 29, 2024.

The minimum qualifying marks for CET-B.ED 2024 is 35% correspondingly 42 marks for candidates of unreserved category and 30% correspondingly 36 marks for SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS and Divyaang Category Candidates.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have click on login link.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who have qualified the Bihar B.Ed CET examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. The counselling dates will be announced likely soon by the varsity. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LNMU.