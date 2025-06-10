Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link to check here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has declared the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test 2025 can check the results through the official website of LMMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, direct link to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on May 28, 2025. CET-B.Ed.-2025 was for two hours duration. Candidates had to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question had four expected answers of which they had to select the most appropriate answer and mark them on the OMR sheet provided along with the Question Booklet.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of LMMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

2. Click on Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Minimum qualifying marks

For Candidates of Unreserved Category: 35% correspondingly 42 marks

For SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS and Divyaang Category Candidates: 30% correspondingly 36 marks