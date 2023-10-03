News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar STET Result 2023 out, know how to check BSEB STET scores

Bihar STET Result 2023 out, know how to check BSEB STET scores

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 03:23 PM IST

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 announced, candidates can check it online at bsebstet.com.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023: Results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2023) has been announced. Candidates can go to the examination website, bsebstet.com and check it online. Follow live updates on BSEB STET result 2023.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Announced, Check Online at bsebstet.com
To check STET results, candidates have to log in using their application number and date of birth.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the state-level teacher eligibility test on September 4 to 15, 2023 at exam centres across the state. Preliminary answer keys of all papers have already been released.

Direct link to check BSEB Bihar STET result 2023.

How to check Bihar STET result 2023

Go to bsebstet.com.

Now, open the link to check STET results.

Enter the required credentials and login.

Check your result.

Download the result page and save it for future reference.

