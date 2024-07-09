BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2024 releasing today at bitsadmission.com, here’s how to check

Birla Institute of Technology & Science will release BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2024 on July 9, 2024. Candidates who applied for the counselling round can check their results through the official BITSAT website at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check (bitsadmission.com)

Earlier, the BITSAT Iteration 1 result was scheduled to release on July 8, which has been postponed and will now release on July 9. Candidates who have completed their Preference form (counseling/admission) by successfully paying the requisite fees can check the result when it is announced.

BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who are waiting to check the results can follow the steps to check their scores online.

Visit the official website of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.

Click on BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the information brochure, the deadline for candidates who wish to withdraw their admission to submit a withdrawal request online using required credentials is from July 13 to July 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITS.