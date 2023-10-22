BPSC announces Bihar teacher result for Class 9-10 and Class 11-12 subjects
Merit lists of these subjects can be downloaded from the commission’s website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BPSC) on Sunday announced school teacher recruitment exam results (BPSC Bihar TRE result 2023) for ten Class 9-10 and three Class 11-12 subjects. Merit lists and district-wise allocation lists of these subjects can be downloaded from the commission’s website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar BPSC TRE result 2023 live updates.
These are the direct links to check results announced on October 22:
Class 9-10
Class 11-12
The commission is announcing TRE merit and allocation lists in phases. These are the steps to check it:
How to check Bihar Teacher result 2023
- Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Open the link to check TRE result of the subject you appeared for.
- Download the result or allocation list, as required.
- Check your result using your name.
For more details, check the official website of BPSC.
- Topics
- Bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Bpsc
- Exam Result.