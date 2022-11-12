Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:26 PM IST

BPSC Result 2022 for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts has been released. Candidates can check the results below.

BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC Result 2022 for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who have registered for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts can check the results through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The results have been declared for Lecturer, Civil Engineering and Assistant Professor (Education) (Mechanical Engineering). Candidates who have registered themselves can check the results through the steps given below.

Direct link to check Lecturer post 

Direct link to check Assistant Professor post

BPSC Result 2022: How to check results

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of same for further need.

The examination was Assistant Professor was conducted on October 27, 2022 and Lecturer exam was conducted on October 18, 2022. Candidates can check the official website for more related details.

The examination was Assistant Professor was conducted on October 27, 2022 and Lecturer exam was conducted on October 18, 2022. Candidates can check the official website for more related details.
