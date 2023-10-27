BPSC TRE Scorecard 2023: Bihar School Teacher marks today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to announce marks of candidates (scorecards) of the School Teacher Recruitment Exam (BPSC TRE 2023) today, October 27. Candidates can download it after logging in to their dashboards on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the commission said in a notice released yesterday. BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar School Teacher marks today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

On October 26, the commission also announced cut-off marks and cut-off dates of all subjects of the School Teacher recruitment examination. Candidates can check the list on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In a recent post, the commission's Chairman Atul Prasad informed that the commission may announce supplementary results if seats remain vacant.

“When we are dealing with such large numbers as in TRE, multi layer filtering is needed to weed out undeserving ones. This is what's going on & that's why all results are conditional. Any vacancy arising out of this filtering will be filled by one or more supplementary results,” Prasad posted on X (formerly twitter).

Next, appointment letters will be distributed among candidates. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the distribution ceremony scheduled for November 2.

The written examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm. The final answer keys were released on October 15, 2023 and merit lists along with district-wise allotment lists were released later in October.

This recruitment drive is for a total of 1,70,461 school teacher vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

