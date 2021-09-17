Home / Education / Exam Results / CA Inter Result 2021: ICAI releases result date for Old and New courses
CA Inter Result 2021: ICAI releases result date for Old and New courses
CA Inter Result 2021: ICAI releases result date for Old and New courses
CA Inter Result 2021: ICAI releases result date for Old and New courses

CA Inter Result 2021 date has been released on icai.org. Candidates can check the result date for old and new courses below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the CA Inter Result 2021 date. The Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination result for both old and new courses is expected to be declared on September 19 or September 20, 2021. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

As per the official notice, the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, the 20th September 2021 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in.

The Institute has also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from September 17, 2021. 

All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

