Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results on the official website. Once released, the Common Admission Test results will be available on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check the CAT 2023 results using their login credentials. CAT 2023 Result live: Latest updates on IIM CAT results

The CAT 2023 examination was conducted on November 26. The provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 was released on December 5 and candidates were able to raise objections till December 8.

As informed by IIM Lucknow, around 2.88 lakh of the total 3.28 lakh registered candidates appeared in the examination. The overall attendance was 88 per cent.