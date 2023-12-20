CAT 2023 Result live: Latest updates on IIM CAT results
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results on the official website. Once released, the Common Admission Test results will be available on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check the CAT 2023 results using their login credentials.
The CAT 2023 examination was conducted on November 26. The provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 was released on December 5 and candidates were able to raise objections till December 8.
As informed by IIM Lucknow, around 2.88 lakh of the total 3.28 lakh registered candidates appeared in the examination. The overall attendance was 88 per cent.
- Dec 20, 2023 05:54 PM IST
IIM CAT 2023 results: Past trends
Last year the CAT 2022 results were tentatively scheduled to be released in the second week of January. However, the results were announced on December 21, 2022.Dec 20, 2023 05:49 PM IST
CAT 2023: Exam was held in Nov
Indian Institutes of Management conducted the computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26, 2023 in three sessions.Dec 20, 2023 05:48 PM IST
CAT 2023 Result: How to check IIM CAT results
Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the IIM CAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.Dec 20, 2023 05:47 PM IST
IIM CAT 2023: Where to check results once out?
Those who took the Common Admission Test can access their results at iimcat.ac.in, the IIM CAT's official website.
