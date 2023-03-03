Home / Education / Exam Results / CBSE CTET Result 2022 declared at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

CBSE CTET Result 2022 declared at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on Mar 03, 2023 05:13 PM IST

CBSE CTET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the steps given below.

CBSE CTET Result 2022 declared at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check (Getty Images)
CBSE CTET Result 2022 declared at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check (Getty Images)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE CTET Result 2022 on March 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

This year a total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for Paper I and 15,39464 candidates registered for Paper II. Out of the total 14,22,959 candidates appeared for Paper I and 12.76,071 candidates appeared for Paper II. 5,79,844 candidates have qualified Paper I and 3,76,025 candidates have qualified Paper II.

Direct link to check CBSE CTET Result 2022

CBSE CTET Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

. The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December–2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet + 1 more
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out