CISF Tradesmen result 2023 out, admit card released for DME round

CISF Tradesmen result 2023 out, admit card released for DME round

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 11, 2024 09:23 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in and check it.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced results of the recruitment examination for Constable Tradesmen vacancies. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in and check it.

CISF Tradesmen result 2023 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CISF Tradesmen result 2023 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission has published a PDF mentioning names of candidates shortlisted for the detailed Medical Examination (DME) round.

A total of 1,003 candidates have been shortlisted for DME under various trades, shows the list issued by CISF.

Check it here.

The commission has also released admit cards for the Constable Tradesmen medical examination.

Admit cards can be downloaded from the same website using registration ID and password.

“Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time at designated DME Centre mentioned in their e-Admit Card and also bring all necessary documents, if any, mentioned in e-Admit Card. Request for change in Detailed Medical Examination Centre shall not be entertained. Candidates are also advised to visit CISF official website regularly for further updates,” CISF said.

For further details, check the notice here.

Exam and College Guide
