Home / Education / Exam Results / CLAT 2023 results out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, know how to check

CLAT 2023 results out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 01:46 PM IST

CLAT 2023 score card released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 results out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 results out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result today, December 23, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examination was held on December 18. Candidates who took the CLAT 2023 examination can check the result on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. For CLAT 2023, the overall attendance was around 94.87%. 56% of the applicants who applied for CLAT 2023 are female, 44% are male, and there are 2 transgender applicants.

According to the official announcement, two candidates achieved a perfect score on the UG CLAT 2023. Five students scored the 99.97 percentile, three students got the 99.98 percentile, three candidates received the 99.99 percentile, and four candidates scored the 99.96 percentile. The highest score in the UG version of CLAT 2023 is 116.75. Only one student in CLAT PG 2023 achieved a 99.99 percentile, while the maximum score achieved was 95.25.

Direct link here

CLAT 2023 Score Card: How To Check

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

The CLAT 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the CLAT result PDF

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat nclat
clat nclat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out