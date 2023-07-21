CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: NTA CSIR NET results awaited at csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CSIR NET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will release CSIR UGC Net Result 2023 in due course of time. The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The entrance test was held on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. The exam was held for 2,74,027 candidates as per information shared by the NTA.
The provisional answer key was released on June 14. The final answer key was released yesterday, July 17, 2023. The results will be available on the official website. To do this, they have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 21, 2023 11:28 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET result 2023: Where to check your score
Once announced, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET results on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
- Jul 21, 2023 11:23 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Result: How to check scores online?
Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on CSIR UGC NET Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Jul 21, 2023 11:11 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Result: Date and time
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. The result will likely be announced soon. When declared, candidates can check the results on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
- Jul 21, 2023 11:08 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: List of websites
csirnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
- Jul 21, 2023 11:05 AM IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET Result: Final answer key
The final answer key was released yesterday, July 17, 2023 on the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:59 AM IST
CSIR NET Results: Weeding out rules
The record of JOINT CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:57 AM IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET Results: Know about percentile
For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).
- Jul 21, 2023 10:53 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Results: Exam dates
CSIR UGC NET was held on June 6, 7 and 8 for 2,74,027 candidates across the country at various exam centres.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:51 AM IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET Results: Two merit lists to release
Two separate merit lists, one comprising the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor, will be made on the basis of their performance in the above Test will be available.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:48 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Results: Procedure and Criteria for Declaration of Result
Negative marking for wrong answers, wherever required, shall be applicable as per subject wise scheme of Exam.
If a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question. On examining the challenges by the subject experts, if it is found that along with the original answer key one more option(s) is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted anyone of the correct options.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:45 AM IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: List of websites
nta.ac.in
csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Jul 21, 2023 10:42 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key: Released
NTA has issued the final answer key of CSIR UGC NET. Next, results of the entrance test will be announced.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:40 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Results 2023: Login credentials required to scores
Keep the following information ready in order to check CSIR NET results online:
Application number
Date of birth.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:37 AM IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET: Timeline of events
The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The answer key was released on June 14 and the last date to raise objections was till June 16, 2023.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:35 AM IST
- Jul 21, 2023 10:33 AM IST
The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
- Jul 21, 2023 10:27 AM IST
