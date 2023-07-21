Home / Education / Exam Results / CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: NTA CSIR NET results awaited at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Live

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: NTA CSIR NET results awaited at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Jul 21, 2023 11:08 AM IST
OPEN APP

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CSIR NET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will release CSIR UGC Net Result 2023 in due course of time. The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC Net Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CSIR NET results, direct link, scorecard, cut offs at csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC Net Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CSIR NET results, direct link, scorecard, cut offs at csirnet.nta.nic.in(HT file)

The entrance test was held on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. The exam was held for 2,74,027 candidates as per information shared by the NTA.

The provisional answer key was released on June 14. The final answer key was released yesterday, July 17, 2023. The results will be available on the official website. To do this, they have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 21, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET result 2023: Where to check your score

    Once announced, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET results on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 21, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Result: How to check scores online?

    Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on CSIR UGC NET Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 21, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Result: Date and time 

    CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. The result will likely be announced soon. When declared, candidates can check the results on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 21, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: List of websites

    csirnet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

  • Jul 21, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    NTA CSIR UGC NET Result: Final answer key

    The final answer key was released yesterday, July 17, 2023 on the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    CSIR NET Results: Weeding out rules 

    The record of JOINT CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    NTA CSIR UGC NET Results: Know about percentile 

    For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Results: Exam dates 

    CSIR UGC NET was held on June 6, 7 and 8 for 2,74,027 candidates across the country at various exam centres.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    NTA CSIR UGC NET Results: Two merit lists to release 

    Two separate merit lists, one comprising the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor, will be made on the basis of their performance in the above Test will be available.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Results: Procedure and Criteria for Declaration of Result

    Negative marking for wrong answers, wherever required, shall be applicable as per subject wise scheme of Exam.

    If a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question. On examining the challenges by the subject experts, if it is found that along with the original answer key one more option(s) is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted anyone of the correct options.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: List of websites 

    nta.ac.in

    csirnet.nta.nic.in

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key: Released 

    NTA has issued the final answer key of CSIR UGC NET. Next, results of the entrance test will be announced.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Results 2023: Login credentials required to scores 

    Keep the following information ready in order to check CSIR NET results online:

    Application number

    Date of birth.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    NTA CSIR UGC NET: Timeline of events 

    The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

    The answer key was released on June 14 and the last date to raise objections was till June 16, 2023.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET Results: How to check scores online?

    Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    CSIR UGC Net Result 2023: Where to check 

    The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 21, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: Date and Time 

    CSIR UGC NET 2023 result date and time has not been shared by Agency yet. The results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir education news

CUET PG 2023 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 11:14 PM IST

The results of the CUET PG 2023 have been released by the NTA. Candidates can check their scores on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2023 results.

CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 released: Know how to check

Higher Education Department, Odisha released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 07:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

Higher Education Dept, Odisha released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list today, July 20.

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023 released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 07:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment list released at cee.dtecounselling.in

Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment results declared today. Candidates can check the allotment list at cee.dtecounselling.in by entering roll number and DOB.

Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment list released at cee.dtecounselling.in
exam results
Published on Jul 20, 2023 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NTA CUET PG results 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA CUET PG 2023 results released. Candidates can check results on cuet.nta.nic.in. Over 8.33 lakh applicants took the exam from June 5-30.

NTA CUET PG results 2023 out at cuet.nta.nic.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar DCECE 2023 result: BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical result released

Bihar BCECE Board has released the results for Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical (Intermediate Level), and Para Medical (Matric Level) exams.

Bihar DCECE 2023 result: BCECE Polytechnic, Para Medical result released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
exam results
Published on Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ATMA admit card 2023 released at atmaaims.com, know how to download

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the ATMA admit card today at 5 pm.

ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 04:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Dibrugarh University PG entrance test released at dibru.ac.in, get link

Dibrugarh University has released the DUPGET 2023 results.

Dibrugarh University PG entrance test released at dibru.ac.in
exam results
Published on Jul 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET PG results declared at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET PG results released at cuet.nta.nic.in. The link to check the results is given below.

CUET PG 2023 results out
exam results
Updated on Jul 21, 2023 11:03 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 has been announced at aiimsexams.ac.in. The direct link to check results is given below.

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here (Hindustan Times)
exam results
Published on Jul 19, 2023 09:45 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 declared at nata.in, direct link here

NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 declared at nata.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Jul 19, 2023 08:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Final answer key released, result awaited

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSIR UGC NET 2023 results awaited. Follow for updates.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live updates(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
exam results
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 05:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

NTA will soon announce results of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023 on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Where, how to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 11:22 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: Results awaited, final answer key released

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA has issued final answer key on cuet.nta.nic.in. Results are awaited. 

CUET PG result 2023 live updates(HT Representative Image)
exam results
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 07:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out