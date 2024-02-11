Edit Profile
Sunday, Feb 11, 2024
    Live

    CTET 2024 Result Live: CBSE CTET January result awaited; how to check

    Feb 11, 2024 9:11 AM IST
    CTET January 2024 Result Live Updates: Results, cut-offs and final keys of the examination will be issued on ctet.nic.in.
    CBSE CTET January 2024 Result Live Updates

    CTET January 2024 Result Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on ctet.nic.in and candidates can check it using alication number and date of. The 18th CTET examination was held on January 21 at 3,418 and the provisional answer key has been released. Next, results, cut-offs and final keys of the examination will be issued. ...Read More

    A total of 26,93526 candidates were registered for the examination, of whom around 84 per cent candidates took the test. Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

    Marks sheets and certificates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 will be provided through DigiLocker. DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the examination will be created and they will receive login credentials on mobile numbers registered with CBSE, the board said.

    Follow this live blog for the CTET result link, cut-offs and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 11, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    CBSE CTET result 2023: Marks sheets on DigiLocker

    CBSE will issue marks sheets and certificates of the CTET examination through DigiLocker. DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the examination will be created, and they will receive login credentials on their registered mobile numbers.

    Feb 11, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    CTET result 2024: Steps to check scorecards

    1. Go to ctet.nic.in.
    2. Open the CTET January 2024 result link.
    3. Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.
    4. Check your result.
    Feb 11, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    Official website for CTET January 2024 exam results

    When announced, candidates can check CTET January 2024 exam results on ctet.nic.in.

