CTET 2024 Result Live: CBSE CTET January result awaited; how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on ctet.nic.in. The 18th CTET examination was held on January 21 at 3,418 centres and the provisional answer key has been released. Next, results, cut-offs and final keys of the examination will be issued.

A total of 26,93526 candidates were registered for the examination, of whom around 84 per cent candidates took the test. Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

Marks sheets and certificates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 will be provided through DigiLocker. DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the examination will be created and they will receive login credentials on mobile numbers registered with CBSE, the board said.

