CTET Result 2023: How to check CBSE CTET results at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Result 2023 in due course of time. The CBSE CTET Result will be announced and will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

As per various media reports, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test results are expected to release by Feb end, while some are assuming it to release in March 2023. However, CBSE has not released any official update as on when the results will be declared.

The CTET examination was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 17, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

CTET Result 2023: How to check CBSE CTET results

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.