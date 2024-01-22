CTET Result 2024: CBSE issues notice on marks sheet, pass certificate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that marks sheets and certificates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 will be provided through DigiLocker. CTET Result 2024: CBSE notice on marks sheet, pass certificate

The board will create DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the examination and they will receive login credentials on mobile numbers registered with CBSE.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

This, the board said, is its resolution towards a ‘green initiative’.

“The Board is committed to save a huge amount of money and valuable resources like paper, trees and water and reduce carbon emissions,” the CBSE said.

“Mark sheet and eligibility certificate is convenient in digital format for all as they can be shared electronically anytime anywhere,” it added.

To enhance security of mars sheets and certificates, CBSE will include encrypted QR codes in these documents and it can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

These digitally-signed documents are legally valid as per the IT Act, CBSE said.

The 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country.

A total of 26,93526 candidates were registered for both papers and an attendance of around 84 per cent was recorded in the exam.

Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8), the CBSE said.

Next, the board will release theanswer key of the examination along with scanned images of OMR sheets on ctet.nic.in. Objections will be invited from candidates on payment of a non-refundable fee for each question.