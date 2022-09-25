CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: CUET results on cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults

CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: Result of CUET PG 2022 will be declared tomorrow, September 22. CUET PG results will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in on or before 4 pm. The date and time for CUET results has been confirmed by M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.

Candidates can check their result using application number and date of birth. Along with results, NTA will publish other relevant information like number of candidates who appeared and qualified in the examination.

Ahead of CUET PG results, NTA on September 24 published the final answer key of the exam. Several questions have been dropped from the answer key and candidates will be awarded full marks for those questions.

