CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: CUET results on cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults

Updated on Sep 25, 2022 03:32 PM IST

CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: CUET results tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: CUET results on cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in (HT Photo)
CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: CUET results on cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
CUET PG Result 2022 Live Updates: Result of CUET PG 2022 will be declared tomorrow, September 22. CUET PG results will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in on or before 4 pm. The date and time for CUET results has been confirmed by M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.

Candidates can check their result using application number and date of birth. Along with results, NTA will publish other relevant information like number of candidates who appeared and qualified in the examination. 

Ahead of CUET PG results, NTA on September 24 published the final answer key of the exam. Several questions have been dropped from the answer key and candidates will be awarded full marks for those questions. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 25, 2022 03:32 PM IST

    CUET PG result: How percentile score is calculated

    Percentile score in CUET PG = (100 x number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the session

  • Sep 25, 2022 03:15 PM IST

    CUET PG 2022: Know marking scheme

    In CUET PG, each question carries 4marks. '

    For each correct response: +4 marks.

    For each incorrect response: -1 mark.

    Un-answered/un-attempted response: no marks.

    Multiple correct options: +4 marks to those who have attempted it correctly as per the final answer key.

    Question is dropped: +4 marks to all the candidates.

  • Sep 25, 2022 03:15 PM IST

    CUET 2022 final answer key released

    NTA has published the final answer key of CUET PG on cuet.nta.nic.in. A few questions have been dropped, for which all candidates will be awarded full marks. 

  • Sep 25, 2022 03:00 PM IST

    Where to check CUET result

    CUET result will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

  • Sep 25, 2022 02:43 PM IST

    CUET UG result 2022 date and time

    CUET UG result date: September 26

    Time: On or before 4 pm

