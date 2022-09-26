CUET PG 2022 Result released at cuet.nta.nic.in, get link

National Testing Agency, NTA, released CUET PG results 2022 on September 26. Candidates who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 can check results on the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 final answer key has already been released on September 23, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till September 18, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 examination was conducted on 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022.

CUET PG 2022 answer key: How to download

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.