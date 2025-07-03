Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
CUET UG Result 2025 Date: NTA to declare CUET results on July 4 at cuet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 03, 2025 08:21 AM IST

CUET UG Result 2025 date have been announced. The results will be declared on July 4, 2025. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced CUET UG Result 2025 Date. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses result will be announced on July 4, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The result date was announced by the Agency on its official X handle. However, the time of declaration of results has not been disclosed yet. The tweet reads, “CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025.”

CUET UG Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the results when out by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency earlier mentioned that the result will not be re-evaluated/re-checked. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.

