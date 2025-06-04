Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
CUSAT CAT Result 2025 releasing today at cusat.ac.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 04, 2025 09:51 AM IST

CUSAT CAT Result 2025 will be released today, June 4, 2025. The steps to check results is given here. 

Cochin University of Science and Technology will release the CUSAT CAT Result 2025 on June 4, 2025. The CUSAT Common Admission Test 2025 results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the admission test can check the results through the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

CUSAT CAT Result 2025 releasing today at cusat.ac.in, here's how to check

The Common Admission test was held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the state at different shifts on all three days.

The CUSAT CAT results will be announced for all the courses the exam has been held.

CUSAT CAT Result 2025: How to check 

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

2. Click on CUSAT CAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUSAT.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
