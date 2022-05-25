ESIC MTS Prelims Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Employees State Insurance Corporation has declared ESIC MTS Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking Staff Phase I examination can check the result on the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The examination was conducted on May 7, 2022.

A total of 22,529 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase II main examination on the basis of their performance in Phase I prelims exam. The Phase 2 main exam for the post of MTS will be conducted on June 5, 2022.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the list of candidates for the post of MTS along with marks list of all the candidates for the post of MTS is uploaded separately with this notice on ESIC website. Candidates can check their result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

ESIC MTS Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ESIC MTS Prelims Result 2022 link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.