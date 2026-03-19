Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has declared GATE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can check the results and scorecard on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE Result 2026 declared at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link to check here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The scorecards can be downloaded from the official website. The scorecard will be valid for 3 years from the date of announcement of the results.

It is highly recommended that an electronic version of the Scorecard be preserved by the candidates for future use. After May 31, 2026 and until December 31, 2026, a fee of ₹ 500 per test paper per candidate will be levied for obtaining the Scorecard. From January 1, 2027 onward, Scorecards will not be issued for GATE 2026 qualified candidates.

Direct link to check GATE Result 2026

GATE Result 2026: How to check To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.