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GATE 2026 Result LIVE: IIT GATE results releasing today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, here's how to download scorecard

GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will announce the GATE 2026 Result on March 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can find the scorecard link once released on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). The response sheet and answer key were released on February 23, 2026. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

The response sheet and answer key were released on February 23, 2026. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.