GATE 2026 Result LIVE: IIT GATE results releasing today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, here's how to download scorecard
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: IIT GATE results will be released today, March 19. The scorecard will be available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will announce the GATE 2026 Result on March 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can find the scorecard link once released on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT)....Read More
The response sheet and answer key were released on February 23, 2026.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: How to check
Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
Click on the GATE 2026 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be available.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Official website to check
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Why is exam held?
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Response sheet date
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: The response sheet and answer key were released on February 23, 2026.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Exam pattern
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Exam dates
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check IIT GATE scorecards?
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can find the scorecard link once released on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
GATE 2026 Result LIVE: Date and Time
GATE 2026 Result Date: March 19, 2026
GATE 2026 Result Time: Unknown