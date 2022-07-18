Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 result declared at dte.goa.gov.in

The results of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa. The Goa GCET result for 2022 can be seen on the DTE's official website, dte.goa.gov.in.

GCET entrance exam for 2022 was held on July 11 and July 12. The common admission exam was conducted at 16 examination locations around Goa, including Tiswadi, Cujira(Bambolim), Panaji, Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi), Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim, Cuncolim, and Dharbandora.

Direct link to check GCET 2022 result

GCET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at dte.goa.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'GCET Results' tab.

A now page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result tab

GCET result PDF will be appear on your screen.

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

